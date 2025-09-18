BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Markets Print 2025-09-18

HK stocks end at four-year high on AI optimism

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in four years on Wednesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as confidence in China’s artificial intelligence capabilities and signs of progress in a potential US deal involving TikTok lifted appetite for risk assets.

Mainland Chinese stocks hovered near a 3-1/2-year peak. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended higher by 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.8 percent. Tech majors, which traded in Hong Kong, jumped 4.2 percent following an overnight rally of their counterparts in New York.

Baidu surged nearly 16 percent to its highest level since October 2023. Shares of Alibaba were up 5 percent at their strongest point since November 2022.

The CSI Semiconductor Material & Equipment Thematic Index rose 3.6 percent, with chip maker SMIC shares up nearly 7 percent, after media reported the company was running trials on the country’s first domestically produced advanced chipmaking equipment. A number of key developments across AI infrastructure layers in China have been noteworthy, including renewed narratives around the AI infrastructure layer and new Chinese AI model launches, Goldman Sachs’ analysts said in a note.

The investment bank lifted Alibaba’s 12-month target price to HKD174, assuming higher cloud growth based on its latest AI full-suite offerings and resilient computing demand. Media reported last week that Alibaba and Baidu had started using internally designed chips to train their AI models, partly replacing those made by Nvidia.

Sentiment was further lifted as US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday an agreement between Washington and Beijing to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

