Asia Cup: Pakistan survive UAE scare, qualify for Super Four

BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 12:27am
Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket against the UAE in an Asia Cup match. (ACC/Facebook)
Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket against the UAE in an Asia Cup match. (ACC/Facebook)

Shaheen Afridi starred with a brisk 29-run cameo and a two-wicket burst as Pakistan sealed a 41-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Wednesday, booking their place in the Asia Cup Super Four.

Pakistan’s batting once again showed signs of fragility. Opener Saim Ayub fell for a duck, his third consecutive in the tournament, while fellow opener Sahibzada Farhan managed only five.

Skipper Salman Agha (20 off 27) and young Hasan Nawaz (3 off 4) also continued their poor run, leaving Fakhar Zaman to anchor the innings with a fluent 50 off 36 balls.

Khushdil Shah, who was playing his first match of the tournament, failed to impress. He and Mohammad Nawaz scored four runs each, leaving Pakistan 110-7 in 16.5 overs.

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

A late cameo from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who smashed 29 off 14 balls with three fours and two sixes, helped Pakistan reach 146. Mohammad Haris also contributed with 14-ball 18.

UAE’s bowlers exploited the conditions well, with Junaid Siddique claiming 4-18 and Simranjeet Singh 3-26.

In reply, UAE faltered despite a fighting 35 from wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra. The chase collapsed from 85-3 to 105 all out in 17.4 overs, undone by Pakistan’s spin and pace combination.

Abrar Ahmed impressed with 2-13 in his four overs, while Shaheen and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.

The result strengthens Pakistan’s position in the group stage, while UAE face a steep task to stay in contention.

