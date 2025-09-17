BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iran bought corn in 120,000 ton tender this week, traders say

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 07:36pm

HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased animal feed corn in an international tender seeking around 120,000 metric tons which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

The volume bought was not clear but some estimates were that around 180,000 tons in three consignments of about 60,000 tons were purchased.

The price was estimated at around 235 euros ($278.50) a ton. Iran traditionally declines to make grain purchases in U.S. dollars.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders did not report purchases in other tenders on Tuesday from SLAL seeking up to 120,000 tons of feed barley and 120,000 tons of soymeal and traders said it is possible new tenders could be issued next week.

Corn futures ease ahead of US crop report; Wheat slips, soybeans firm

The tender sought yellow corn sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region. Shipment was sought in October and November.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit the country’s financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering immediate cash payment against documents in this week’s tenders via two banks, one in Iraq and one in Turkey.

Corn Iran corn crop

Comments

200 characters

Iran bought corn in 120,000 ton tender this week, traders say

Inflation expected to hit 11-month high amid flood-induced food price hike in Pakistan

KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Pakistani rupee registers 29th consecutive gain against US dollar

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

World Athletics Championship: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final with 85.28m

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Read more stories