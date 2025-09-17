BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Putin, Modi hail friendly ties amid Trump pressure

AFP Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:02pm
MOSCOW: Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed their friendship and warm relations, holding a phone call despite pressure from Washington over growing economic ties between the two.

US President Donald Trump has bumped up tariffs on India, which has become a major purchaser of Russian oil, with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its offensive on Ukraine.

The Russian and Indian leaders spoke by phone a day after Modi held talks with Trump on the Ukraine conflict and the tariffs.

EU says India’s Russian oil purchases, military drills hinder closer ties

“Relations between India and Russia have been exceptionally trustful and friendly,” the Russian president said in a televised government meeting after the phone call.

Prime Minister Modi said on X he was “committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” and that India was “ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict”.

Trump and Ukraine are trying to cut off Russia’s vital energy revenues, which they say fund Moscow’s army and enable it to keep up with its offensive.

Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia ordered troops into the country in February 2022, with millions more forced from their homes.

