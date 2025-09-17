BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
EU says India’s Russian oil purchases, military drills hinder closer ties

BRUSSELS: India’s participation in military exercises with Moscow and its purchases of Russian oil “stand in the way...
AFP Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 05:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: India’s participation in military exercises with Moscow and its purchases of Russian oil “stand in the way of closer ties” with the EU, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending the rules-based international order,” Kallas said, as she announced the bloc’s strategy to strengthen EU-India ties.

Alongside other Moscow allies including Iran, India has taken part in Russia’s Zapad (West) joint drills with Belarus this month, part of which took place close to NATO borders.

“Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil – all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties,” Kallas said.

Despite a lack of alignment over Russia, the European Union and India are working to conclude talks on a free trade agreement by the end of 2025, amid New Delhi’s own tensions with Washington.

US-India ties have been strained since President Donald Trump raised tariffs on most Indian exports to 50 percent last month in retaliation for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The EU is India’s largest trading partner, with trade between the two economic giants up 90 percent over the past decade, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said alongside Kallas in Brussels.

India, US to hold trade talks amid tariff storm

Senior figures from India and the European Union hope to meet for a high-level summit early next year.

“Now is the time to double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

The strategy also includes a bid to build stronger ties on defence and security as well as technology and climate issues.

