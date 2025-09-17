BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Life & Style

313 Productions set to bring Pakistan Idol to life

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 04:38pm

With the global sensation Idol franchise making its way to Pakistan for the very first time, excitement continues to build as MHL Global announces 313 Productions as the official production partner for Pakistan Idol.

The show will be produced by Badar Ikram, and is scheduled to premiere on 27th September 2025.

As Pakistan’s most ambitious reality television project to date, Pakistan Idol promises to set new benchmarks for production quality, audience engagement, and talent discovery. Phase 2 of nationwide auditions is currently underway, with thousands of aspiring singers stepping forward in the hope of becoming the country’s next musical icon.

“Producing Pakistan Idol is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Badar Ikram, Producer, 313 Productions.

“We are determined to deliver a show that reflects the passion, diversity, and raw talent of Pakistan. From auditions to the grand stage, our team is working tirelessly to ensure the audience experiences the magic of music and storytelling at a truly global standard.”

Zoya Merchant, Director of MHL Global, added: “The energy and response from contestants during auditions have been phenomenal. With 313 Productions and Badar Ikram leading the charge, we are confident that Pakistan Idol will not only entertain but also inspire millions of Pakistanis by giving a platform to undiscovered voices.”

From bustling audition venues to the state-of-the-art sets being designed for the live shows, Pakistan Idol is already shaping up to be a milestone moment for the country’s entertainment industry.

The show will bring together breathtaking performances, unforgettable stories, and the making of Pakistan’s next singing superstar.

More details on broadcast partners and judges will be shared in the weeks to come.

