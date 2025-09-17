BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 03:28pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs388,600 after a decline of Rs2,400 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs333,161 after it lost Rs2,058.

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs388,100, after hitting record high on Tuesday.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,668 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $24, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also declined Rs109 to reach at Rs4,387.

Moreover, international gold eased on Wednesday due to a slight uptick in the dollar and profit-taking after bullion touched a record high in the previous session on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,681.23 per ounce, as of 0256 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,702.95 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery eased 0.2% to $3,718.90.

