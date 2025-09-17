BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
Life & Style

Reaction to death of Robert Redford

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 01:15pm
Photo: Reutres
Photo: Reutres

LOS ANGELES: Actor, director and producer Robert Redford, the quintessential handsome Hollywood leading man and an influential supporter of independent films through his Sundance Institute, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Here is some reaction from co-stars and other prominent figures:

Jane fonda, actor

“I can’t stop crying… He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Barbra Streisand, actor

“Every day on the set of ‘The Way We Were’ was exciting, intense and pure joy.

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever.”

Ron Howard, director

#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival.”

Colman Domingo, actor

“With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P.”

Stephen King, author

“Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

The Obama foundation

“Today we mourn the loss of Robert Redford. From iconic films to protecting our national parks, he inspired many through his advocacy, charisma, and passion. Our thoughts are with his family and the countless people he inspired.”

Donald Trump, US President

“Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years (when) there was nobody better.”

Robert Redford

