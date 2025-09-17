BML 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
Life & Style

Tory Burch shows pairing of moody and vibrant hues for spring at New York Fashion Week

  • The relaxed yet sophisticated line offered Burch enthusiasts an array of options, from pantsuits to evening dresses and two-piece sets
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 01:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American designer Tory Burch unveiled her Spring 2026 collection at New York Fashion Week on Monday, inspired by “the complexity of women and different facets of their style,” she said.

The runway took place in a Romanesque-Revival style room in a building formerly used as a bank headquarters that now houses luxury condominiums. Celebrities including Lily Collins, Jessica Alba, and Emma Roberts were front-row guests.

The collection opened with a palette of moody hues, featuring browns and blues juxtaposed with teal, peach, and bold reds. American sportswear like the polo, trench, and striped shirt were part of Burch’s inspiration, according to collection notes.

As the show progressed, vibrant shades of bright pink and electric yellow heralded the arrival of spring, showcased through long dresses, versatile jackets, and coordinated handbags. Many models sported statement jewelry pieces and closed-toe heels, while a few wore sandals.

Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

The collection also featured florals and hand-stitched seed beading on cardigans and mesh dresses. “A piped blazer was inspired by my father, and we referenced antique samplers for monogram embroidery with our design team’s initials,” said Burch.

The relaxed yet sophisticated line offered Burch enthusiasts an array of options, from pantsuits to evening dresses and two-piece sets.

New York Fashion Week ends on Tuesday after six days of shows, featuring nearly 60 brands debuting new collections.

