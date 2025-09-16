Life & Style
Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
Best drama series
- “The Pitt”
Best comedy series
- “The Studio”
Best limited or anthology series
- “Adolescence”
Best comedy actor
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Best comedy actress
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best drama actor
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best drama actress
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
Best actor, limited series or movie
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best actress, limited series or movie
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
