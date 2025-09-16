BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
Sep 16, 2025
Life & Style

Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

  • The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles
Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 02:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Best drama series

  • “The Pitt”

Best comedy series

  • “The Studio”

Best limited or anthology series

  • “Adolescence”

Best comedy actor

  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best comedy actress

  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama actor

  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best drama actress

  • Britt Lower, “Severance”

Best actor, limited series or movie

  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best actress, limited series or movie

  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Comments

Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

