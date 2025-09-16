Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Best drama series

“The Pitt”

Best comedy series

“The Studio”

Best limited or anthology series

“Adolescence”

Best comedy actor

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best comedy actress

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama actor

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best drama actress

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Best actor, limited series or movie

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best actress, limited series or movie