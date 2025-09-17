BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
CPHL 98.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.27%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.01%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.22%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.05 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.98%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,093 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 50,555 Increased By 138.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 156,329 Decreased By -70.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 47,733 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.12%)
Markets

Australian shares dip as banks, miners weigh ahead of key jobs data

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.4% at 8,846.90 points
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 11:16am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, led by losses in banks and miners, as investors remained cautious ahead of a key local jobs data on Thursday that could influence the country’s interest rate cut trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.4% at 8,846.90 points, as of 0020 GMT.

The benchmark index rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

Recent domestic data has been upbeat, with the economy growing at its fastest pace in nearly two years last quarter as consumers responded to lower borrowing costs.

Markets price in just 20% odds of a Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut at the September 30 meeting, assuming it will pause until November when fresh inflation data becomes available.

This places much of the focus on local jobs data due on Thursday, which has remained strong in recent months.

Rate-sensitive financials slipped 0.4%, with National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ falling between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Heavyweight miners fell 0.5% as iron ore prices were subdued.

Index majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost between 0.2% and 1.7%.

Gold stocks also shed 0.5% despite the bullion breaking above $3,700 an ounce price for the first time.

Evolution Mining lost as much as 3%.

Capping some losses, energy firms advanced 0.5% and are set for a third straight session of gains, tracking higher oil prices.

Whitehaven Coal and Karoon Energy were the top gainers on the subindex, rising as much as 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

Investors worldwide are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision at the end of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13,186.82, with focus on Thursday’s GDP data expected to show a 0.3% quarterly contraction, supporting expectations for two more rate cuts by early 2026.

