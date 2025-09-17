BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as The Organic Meat Company bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:43pm

In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat sector, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million from China for cooked and heat-treated frozen boneless beef.

The listed meat exporter disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce another major export breakthrough: the company has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million for cooked/heat-treated frozen boneless beef to be exported to China during the financial year 2025-2026,” read the notice.

TOMCL informed that the latest development followed the company’s continued investment in high-value product lines and reinforced its positioning as one of the pioneering Pakistani companies exporting value-added halal beef products to the Chinese market.

The company said the China-bound orders underscored, “its compliance with China’s rigorous sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) protocols; Its capability to deliver fully cooked, heat-treated, export-grade beef aligned with China’s food safety regulations; A rising demand in China for ready-to-process halal protein solutions, particularly from the food service and retail segments; Deepening bilateral agricultural and food trade ties between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella”.

Pakistan’s meat sector is a growing component of its economy, driven by substantial livestock populations and significant export growth, particularly to Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, TOMCL shared that the export order significantly enhanced its export revenue visibility for FY 2025-26 and further established the company as a regional leader in halal value-added meat exports.

Last month, TOMCL announced the expansion of its international market presence with its entry into Tajikistan, a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL processes and sells halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

However, the company has added raw pet food materials to its portfolio, enabling it to tap into the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.

