Print Print 2025-09-17

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart on a three-nation crucial tour Wednesday (Sept 17) with a focus on advancing diplomatic ties, strengthening economic cooperation, and addressing important global issues, sources in the Foreign Office (FO) disclosed on Tuesday.

The source revealed on the first leg, the premier is scheduled to leave for a two-day (from September 17-18) visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) today (Wednesday), where he will meet Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and hold important consultations on the situation in the Middle East with a special focus on recent Israeli aggression against Qatar, targeting the Hamas leadership.

It needs to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif also met with the Saudi Crown Prince in Doha on the sidelines of an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday.

Pakistan PM, Saudi Crown Prince MbS discuss situation

The Saudi Crown Prince is looking forward to receiving the Pakistani Prime Minister in Riyadh. Both countries are expected to sign key MoUs and agreements during the Premier’s KSA visit.

During the second phase of the tour, Sharif will visit the United Kingdom from September 19-21 for a three-day official visit, where he will hold discussions with British leadership and meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is already in London for his medical checkup.

Lastly, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 27 to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York, said the diplomatic sources.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the UNGA session on 27September. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver his speech on the same date.

The high-level UNGA debate will take place from September 23 to 29 in New York, and the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN session.

A diplomatic source also disclosed that the Prime Minister is also likely to have interaction with US President Donald Trump on September 25 in New York before or after the regular Annual Dinner hosted in honour of global leaders.

