Pakistan PM, Saudi Crown Prince MbS discuss situation

APP Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 06:56am

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday met with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened in Doha, in the wake of Israel’s recent attack on Qatar on September 09, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meeting.

During their extremely warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation emerging after Israel’s aggression on Doha. The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s action and termed it as a deliberate attempt by Israel to derail the Middle East peace efforts.

The Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bold and sagacious leadership in unifying the Ummah at this critical time.

In this regard, the Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s all out diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at all other diplomatic multilateral foras, including the OIC.

He said that the convening of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha had sent out an important message that Muslims around the world spoke with one voice against Israel’s unlawful and reckless aggression, that threatened regional peace and security.

While reaffirming the historic, deep-rooted fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s steadfast support for Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The Crown Prince said that he was looking forward to PM’s upcoming State Visit to Riyadh later this week, that would provide both sides an important opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral as well as regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm respects and regards for The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership and for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts, including at the UNSC and OIC to express solidarity with Qatar at this critical time.

