Former minister Dr Javed gets fellowship from CCP Sri Lanka

LAHORE: Pakistan’s renowned physician and former health minister, Prof. Dr Javed Akram, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani doctor to be awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Ceylon College of Physicians (CCP) in Sri Lanka.

The prestigious award was conferred during the 58th International Conference hosted by the CCP, marking a milestone in cross-border recognition of medical excellence says a message received here.

The Ceylon College of Physicians, a professional organisation of over 700 specialist doctors, is dedicated to advancing medicine across fields including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and rehabilitation medicine. Members contribute voluntarily to the non-profit body’s activities, making the Honorary Fellowship a rare and distinguished accolade.

The recognition celebrates Dr Akram’s significant contributions to medicine, health policy, and medical education—earning international acknowledgement beyond Pakistan’s borders.

