TTAP meets Kabul envoy, urges dialogue to reduce tensions

ISLAMABAD: In a noteworthy diplomatic overture, senior opposition leaders, including leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday delivered a message from jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan’s ambassador in Islamabad, urging dialogue to reduce tensions and combat terrorism.

The meeting took place at the residence of ex-speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who currently serves as Secretary General of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Ain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a six-party opposition alliance.

The meeting, held at Qaiser’s residence at his invitation, was attended by Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, along with a delegation of senior Afghan officials.

At the heart of the discussions, Qaiser conveyed a message from Imran Khan, urging a constructive relationship with Kabul and cautioning that Islamabad’s hard line stance could destabilise the border regions. “We must prioritise peace, dialogue, and trade over confrontation. Millions of lives on both sides of the border depend on stability, not military threats.”

The meeting centred on repairing strained diplomatic relations, addressing recurring trade disruptions, and revitalizing people-to-people connectivity between the two countries.

Participants expressed concerns over declining trade volumes and frequent blockades at major crossings such as Torkham and Chaman, which have hampered commerce and worsened local economic conditions.

“There is an urgent need to ensure uninterrupted trade and transport,” the participants said in a joint statement issued after the meeting. “Economic lifelines in border areas are deeply connected to open and secure crossings.”

Ambassador Shakeeb reaffirmed Kabul’s commitment to fostering “forward-looking and mutually respectful” relations with Islamabad.

He acknowledged that many issues discussed predate the current Afghan administration and pledged that the Afghan government would “leave no stone unturned” to pursue sustainable solutions.

In a significant development, it was announced that a high-level TTAP delegation, led by Chairman Achakzai, will visit Afghanistan officially in the coming weeks.

The visit aims to “lay the groundwork for enhanced political dialogue and cross-border cooperation,” according to officials.

TTAP’s leadership was well represented at the meeting and luncheon, including Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and National Assembly members Atif Khan, Sardar Latif Khosa, and Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed.

Other prominent political figures, such as Rauf Hassan, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, and Hussain Ahmed Yousafzai, were also in attendance.

