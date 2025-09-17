Pakistan minister launches ‘National Anti-Dengue Campaign’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, formally inaugurated the National Anti-Dengue Campaign 2025 here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister highlighted the gravity of the issue. He said that dengue is a serious public health threat, spread by mosquitoes breeding in clean water. He noted that after recent rains, there has been a significant rise in reported cases. According to the latest figures, over 300 cases have been reported from rural Islamabad and more than 100 cases from urban areas. He reiterated that eliminating the dengue mosquito remains a top priority for the Ministry.

He emphasized that prevention is better than cure. We must not wait for patients to arrive at hospitals but ensure that they are protected from diseases. The ministry is working on an effective and integrated strategy to eliminate dengue, he added.

Paying tribute to frontline workers engaged in the campaign, the Health Minister said, “You are doing a vital job by protecting people from disease.”

