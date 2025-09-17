Authorities again warn of vector-borne ailments

KARACHI: Authorities on Tuesday again warned that outbreaks of water and vector-borne diseases such as dengue that may spread rapidly across the country. The danger is particularly acute in areas devastated by floods, where stagnant water and poor sanitation are creating conditions ripe for epidemics.

Health officials said overcrowded shelters, shortage of clean drinking water, and disruption of healthcare services are increasing the risk of cholera, gastroenteritis, malaria, and dengue. Emergency teams have been asked to step up medical surveillance and preventive measures in affected regions.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh reported that the Indus River remains in dangerous flood condition, with high levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Water inflows at Kotri barrage are also being closely monitored as pressure builds downstream.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing, but authorities stressed that public cooperation is vital. People living near embankments have been advised to shift to safer areas, while mobile health units are being prepared to provide treatment in case of sudden outbreaks.

The PDMA said no major weather system is expected, though scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains are likely over the upper catchments of rivers and in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad until September 19. Officials have been directed to remain alert against the risk of further flooding.

At the same time, the Climate Change Impact and Integration Cell of the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a dengue alert, warning that floodwater stagnation, combined with prevailing temperature and humidity, has created conditions for a severe outbreak.

The high-risk period is expected to begin from September 20, with Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Multan identified as danger zones.

Health authorities have been instructed to intensify fumigation, clear drainage systems, and link anti-dengue measures with ongoing flood relief efforts. Citizens have been urged to remove standing water, use repellents, and take precautions against mosquito bites.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025