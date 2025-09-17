Punjab CM to announce package for agri sector soon: minister

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon announce a package to compensate the losses sustained by the agricultural sector.

Committees have been constituted to conduct surveys and assessment of the crop damages while losses to the agricultural infrastructure will also be assessed.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced this while reviewing the ongoing relief activities for flood-affected people under the department of agriculture Punjab at a high level meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The Minister for Agriculture said this was the worst flood in the country’s history. He added that the floods have caused severe damage to crops and have negatively affected the agricultural economy. He further stated that committees have been constituted to conduct surveys and assessments of crop damages, while surveys will also be conducted to assess the losses to agricultural infrastructure.

The Minister also informed that fodder grown on the farms of the agriculture department has been dedicated for the livestock of flood-affected people. He added that 17 bulldozers of the agriculture department are working round the clock to strengthen flood embankments.

On this occasion, the secretary agriculture briefed the meeting that the provision of fodder and feed for the livestock of flood-affected people is being ensured, while the performance of agriculture department’s field formations in the affected areas is being monitored on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Ch. Abdul Hameed, Dr. Sajid ur Rehman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Project Director PESP Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and other senior officers.

