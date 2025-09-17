BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Markets Print 2025-09-17

Activities of Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

KARACHI: A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Santosa-66, AN Hai Star, Maya Gas-1, Alberth-P and Icarius are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 169,028 tonnes, comprising 130,122 tonnes imports cargo and 38,906 export cargo carried in 3,377 Containers (1,431 TEUs Imports &1,946 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, GFS Juno, PH Giang Minh and Giovanni Topic & two more ships, AN-61 and Kiran Australia carrying Container, Iron Ore, Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Coal expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EVTL and PQEPT on Tuesday September 16th, 2025. (.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

