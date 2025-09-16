BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Sep 16, 2025
World

EU says Israel’s Gaza City assault spells ‘death’, ‘destruction’

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union warned Tuesday that Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City will add to the toll of death and destruction, and worsen an already “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the territory.

“The EU has consistently urged Israel not to intensify its operation in Gaza City,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

“A military intervention will lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement, and we have been clear that this will also aggravate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and also endangers the lives of hostages,” he said.

Israel launched its long anticipated ground assault on Gaza City before dawn Tuesday, unleashing a massive bombardment as troops moved into the territory’s largest urban hub.

UN rights chief demands end to ‘carnage’ amid Israel’s Gaza City assault

Brussels is expected Wednesday to put forward proposals for a raft of measures against Israel over the war in Gaza.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said last week they would include suspending the trade parts of a cooperation agreement and sanctioning “extremist” Israeli ministers.

But it will be very difficult to get the measures through given deep divisions between the European Union’s 27 countries over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israel has killed at least 64,905 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

UN investigators on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”, blaming Israel’s prime minister and other top officials for incitement.

