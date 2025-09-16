Commemorative postage stamps issued on Suparco Day to honour Pakistan’s space achievements

On the occasion of Suparco Day today, Pakistan Post has issued a special series of three commemorative postage stamps celebrating Pakistan’s milestones in space exploration.

The stamps highlight the successful launches of iCube-Qamar, PAKSAT-MM1 and EO-1, marking a transformative era in the nation’s space programme, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said in a handout on Tuesday.

iCube-Qamar launched on May 3, 2024, as part of China’s Chang’E 6 mission was Pakistan’s first lunar cube satellite that validated lunar orbit operations and captured images of the moon and the sun.

SUPARCO confirms successful deployment of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite

PAKSAT-MM1, launched on May 30, 2024, is a geo-stationary communication satellite that provides enhanced broadcasting, telecommunication and internet services to support socio-economic development.

Pakistan’s Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1, launched on January 17, 2025, is Pakistan’s indigenous electro-optical earth observation satellite delivering valuable imagery for agriculture, urban planning, environmental monitoring and disaster response.

The issuance of these stamps on Suparco Day not only honors these landmark missions but also symbolises Pakistan’s enduring journey in space exploration.