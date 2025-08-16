SUPARCO confirms successful deployment of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced on Saturday the successful deployment and operational readiness of the country’s advanced remote sensing satellite.

The satellite was launched on July 31, 2025, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), said a press release by SUPARCO.

The press release said that the satellite established stable communication with ground stations and has begun transmitting high-resolution images, enabling the availability of data for various national sectors.

“The satellite possesses high-quality imaging capabilities that will revolutionize urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning, while also assisting in monitoring urban expansion and development trends,” the press release said.

It added that the satellite will also strengthen disaster management systems by providing timely alerts for floods, landslides, and earthquakes.

The satellite will also support improved agricultural productivity by mapping crop patterns and enhancing water resource management, thereby contributing to food security, added the statement.

“In addition, it will play a vital role in national development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enabling mapping of transport networks, identification of geohazards, and efficient utilization of resources.”

Pakistan has made notable progress in its space research efforts in recent months.

Earlier this year, China launched Pakistan’s indigenously developed Electro-Optical satellite EO-1 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, aimed at disaster prediction and resource management.

In November last year, SUPARCO revealed plans to send its lunar rover as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission slated for 2028.

Moreover, in 2024, PakSat-MM1 brought high-speed internet to underserved areas, while the launch of iCube Qamar, a student-built satellite from the Institute of Space Technology (IST), captured stunning images of the lunar surface, showcasing the innovation and promise of Pakistan’s young scientists on a global stage.