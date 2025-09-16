BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new season

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 02:44pm
Photo: Reuters

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has signed for Melbourne Victory ahead of the new campaign after spending a season at A-League rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 37-year-old, who has played for Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United and was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad, made just seven starts at Sydney last season and is keen for more playing time in Melbourne.

“I’m not somebody that demands game time for just the sake of it,” Mata told Australian media on Tuesday. “I know that coaches have to make decisions based on fairness and I agree with that, (but) I’m very happy to hear that Arthur (coach Diles) is willing to be on the same page and work together.

France World Cup winner Umtiti retires at 31

“I really felt the energy in the club. I really felt that they wanted me here. I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies and to work with the club as part of a longer-term plan to strengthen football in the country.”

Victory were runners-up in last season’s A-League Finals and begin the new season at home against Auckland on October 18.

Juan Mata

