Business & Finance

National Foods shareholders approve subsidiary restructuring, divestment

BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2025 02:01pm

Shareholders of National Foods Limited (NATF) have approved the proposed restructuring of its subsidiary’s investment in A-1 Bags & Supplies, which includes both retention and partial divestment components.

The company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“In furtherance of the disclosure regarding the restructuring of the A-1 Bags & Supplies investment; comprising both the retention and part divestment component by National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), а subsidiary of National Foods Limited, we would like to inform you that the shareholders, in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on 15-09-2025, have approved the proposed restructuring plan.

“Furthermore, it is being brought to your kind attention that the shareholders have also sanctioned the execution of all relevant agreements emanating therefrom,” read the notice.

Earlier in February, National Foods DMCC, a Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of NATF, announced the closure of its subsidiary National Foods (FZE) registered in Sharjah, UAE.

NATF was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1971 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of convenience-based food products. The company has a diverse portfolio of 250 products in about 12 broad categories. It has a global footprint in 40 countries across 5 continents.

The ultimate parent entity of the Company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.

