Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Light rain and drizzling have turned the weather pleasant in Karachi amid prediction by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for light rain to continue to hit the port city till Thursday.

In its three-day forecast, the Met Office on Tuesday said the weather will remain “cloudy and humid with chances of isolated light rain and drizzle” until September 18. Whereas, it said the mercury will hover between 25°C and 33°C during the said period.

Various parts of the megalopolis started receiving light rain and drizzle late last night which intermittently continued till today afternoon. The areas where it rained included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Gurumandir, Saddar, Nazimabad, Malir, DHA, Clifton, Sharea Faisal, North Karachi and Saadi Town.

Upper parts of Pakistan likely to receive rains, thunderstorms

Meanwhile, the PMD has informed that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, it said, partly cloudy with chances of isolated light rain and drizzle may occur in coastal areas.

The weather advisory department further noted that Guddu and Sukkur Barrages are experiencing high level flood.

On the other hand, the Met Office said on Monday moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts from September 15 and may persist till 19.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps.

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Similarly, scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 15th (evening/night) to 19th September with occasional gaps. Isolated heavyfall is expected on 16th & 18th September. While isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from September 16 to 19.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps, while in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on 18th & 19th September. Isolated heavy fall is also expected during the period.