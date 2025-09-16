BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.45%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
CPHL 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.3%)
DCL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.3%)
DGKC 242.45 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.17%)
FCCL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.72%)
GCIL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
HUBC 197.15 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.01%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.53%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.9%)
NBP 183.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.46%)
PAEL 55.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.61%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.77%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 190.74 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.42%)
PREMA 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SNGP 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
SSGC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.77%)
TPLP 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.89%)
TREET 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.01%)
BR100 16,087 Increased By 107.2 (0.67%)
BR30 50,309 Increased By 614 (1.24%)
KSE100 156,084 Increased By 699.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 47,678 Increased By 210.8 (0.44%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

  • Various parts of megalopolis started receiving light rain late last night
BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 01:56pm

Light rain and drizzling have turned the weather pleasant in Karachi amid prediction by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for light rain to continue to hit the port city till Thursday.

In its three-day forecast, the Met Office on Tuesday said the weather will remain “cloudy and humid with chances of isolated light rain and drizzle” until September 18. Whereas, it said the mercury will hover between 25°C and 33°C during the said period.

Various parts of the megalopolis started receiving light rain and drizzle late last night which intermittently continued till today afternoon. The areas where it rained included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Gurumandir, Saddar, Nazimabad, Malir, DHA, Clifton, Sharea Faisal, North Karachi and Saadi Town.

Upper parts of Pakistan likely to receive rains, thunderstorms

Meanwhile, the PMD has informed that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, it said, partly cloudy with chances of isolated light rain and drizzle may occur in coastal areas.

The weather advisory department further noted that Guddu and Sukkur Barrages are experiencing high level flood.

On the other hand, the Met Office said on Monday moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts from September 15 and may persist till 19.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps.

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Similarly, scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 15th (evening/night) to 19th September with occasional gaps. Isolated heavyfall is expected on 16th & 18th September. While isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from September 16 to 19.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps, while in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on 18th & 19th September. Isolated heavy fall is also expected during the period.

Karachi weather rainfall in Karachi rain in Karachi Will it rain in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Pakistan’s debt path ‘more sustainable’ than headline figures: Ministry of Finance

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs391,000 per tola

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Oil steadies as market weighs Russia supply risk and US rate decision

Read more stories