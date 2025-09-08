BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

  • FFD has warned of severe urban flooding in major cities of Sindh
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 01:21pm
Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that widespread heavy rains are expected to continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, after Karachiites woke up to early morning showers on Monday.

The morning rains have turned the weather quite pleasant in the megalopolis and so far water has not accumulated on roads and things are going on smoothly.

A senior PMD official, Anjum Nazir Zaigham said more downpours will hit Karachi and Sindh’s different many cities as centre of the deep depression is present in Tharparkar. In next 24 hours, the weather system will become a little weaker to take the shape of depression and then move towards north-western parts of the province, he maintained.

“Thundershower with strong gusty winds along with scattered heavy to very heavy/isolated exceptional heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad and Thatta districts and Karachi division till September 10,” the Met Office said in a statement.

Indus River to see peak flood on Sept 9 at Guddu: CM Murad

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding, water logging in low lying areas in Karachi and various other cities during the forecast period, the PMD warned, adding that flash flooding is expected in hill torrents of Dadu district.

The PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division has also warned of severe urban flooding in major cities of Sindh until Wednesday.

“Water level may rise in Hub dam. More rains in flood effected arrears of the province may exacerbate the situation. Strong gusty winds may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period,” the weather advisory department forecast, suggesting farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The department also advised all concerned authorities to remain high alert and take necessary measures “to avoid any untoward situation”.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the peak flood in the Indus river has been delayed and is now expected to arrive at the Guddu Barrage on September 9, bringing water flows of more than 800,000 cusecs.

“In preparation, evacuation of vulnerable riverine populations has been accelerated,” said CM Murad, addressing the media at the Rain & Emergency Monitoring Cell, New Secretariat, in Karachi. He was flanked by Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

The chief minister said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations. He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus river to directly supervise evacuations.

Comments

