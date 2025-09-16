Master Changan Motors Limited secures #3 position in August 2025 with 1,486 units sold

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) secured the #3 spot in August 2025 with 1,486 units sold, surpassing Honda for the third time this year. This milestone highlights Changan’s growing consumer trust, competitive edge, and rising influence in Pakistan’s automotive market, led by Suzuki with 7,154 units and Toyota with 3,427 units.

The company’s momentum is fueled by a diverse portfolio tailored to evolving customer needs. The upgraded Changan Karvaan debuted last month, strengthening its lead as Pakistan’s most popular MPV with over 25,000 units sold. In the commercial segment, the Changan Sherpa has gained strong traction in institutional sales, becoming a top choice for corporates and vendors.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Alsvin Black Series enhances Changan’s sedan appeal with premium features at competitive pricing. At the higher end, the Oshan X7 continues strong demand as Pakistan’s most sought-after seven-seater SUV.

In FY2025, Master Changan held the No. 1 position among new entrants and Chinese automotive brands, cementing its reputation as Pakistan’s most trusted new auto brand.

“Our ambition at Master Changan Motors is to redefine the future of mobility in Pakistan. Emerging as one of the country’s leading automotive players is only the beginning; our real goal is to shape a smarter, more sustainable industry that serves the evolving needs of our people. We are building not just cars, but a long-term vision of innovation, trust, and progress for Pakistan’s auto sector,” said Danial Malik, CEO, MCML.

With strong sales, an expanding portfolio, and a clear roadmap for electric mobility, Master Changan is securing its place among Pakistan’s leading automotive brands while shaping the future of mobility for generations to come.