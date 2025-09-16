Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

At least five soldiers, including a captain embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device attack in Balochistan’s Sher Bandi of Kech District on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an improvised explosive device exploded on security forces while moving for sanitization operation.

The miliatary’s media wing said that during follow-up sanitization operation five terrorists of Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were killed.

“Sanitization operation in the surroundings continues to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists left in the area,” the ISPR said.

The sacrifices of brave officers and soldiers further strengthens our resolve, as the security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain stead fast to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, added the press release.

The development has come a day after the security forces killed 31 terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.