31 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engagements: ISPR

The security forces have killed at least 31 terrorists belonging to “Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 13 to 14, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat district on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” it said.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu district and in ensuing fire exchange, 17 more terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, the ISPR said.

The development has come a couple of days after the security forces killed 35 Indian-backed terrorists in two separate engagements in KP between September 10 and 13.

The armed forces’ media wing said sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area, as “the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

The prime minister praised the professional capabilities of the security officers and personnel for eliminating 31 militants during the operations.

He reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism would continue until the menace is completely eradicated from the country.

“The entire nation stands firmly alongside the Pakistan armed forces in their unwavering commitment to defend the motherland,” he added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces over successful operations against India-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naqvi also appreciated the professional capabilities of the security forces for “sending 31 India-sponsored terrorists to hell”.

“The security forces, through timely operations, foiled the nefarious designs of India-sponsored terrorists.

“I pay tribute to the soldiers of the security forces who brought the India-sponsored terrorists to a dreadful end,” he stated.

He added that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in eliminating India-sponsored terrorism.

“We will not allow the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan to find shelter in Pakistan.”