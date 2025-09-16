BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

PFA launches Phase-2 of school nutrition programme

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:13am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has formally launched Phase-2 of school nutrition programme at GPS Junior Model School, Riwaz Garden, Lahore.

The inauguration was performed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid along with the deputy secretary of the school education department. More than 200 children were provided with healthy lunch boxes.

The DG PFA said the school nutrition programme is a unique initiative of international standards aimed at protecting children from malnutrition and promoting a healthier generation. He said in Phase-1, lunch boxes contained fortified bread, milk and dry fruits. In Phase-2, lunch boxes have been enriched with milk, fruits, eggs, and balanced meals to ensure better dietary diversity.

The DG highlighted alarming nutrition indicators, stating that 40 percent of children are stunted, 28 percent wasted and 30 percent under height for their age. According to the National Nutrition Survey, 25 percent of children are zinc deficient while 30 percent suffer from iron deficiency. He said nutritious food, coupled with vitamins and minerals essential to strengthen the immune system. Exercise and walking must also be made part of daily routine to combat diseases.

He said the programme will soon be expanded across Punjab covering more schools to safeguard every child from nutritional deficiencies. Parents, teachers and children are being educated about healthy diets, while nutrition ambassadors will be appointed in schools to promote awareness.

The DG PFA further stated that children should eat milk, yogurt, butter, vegetables, fruits, meat and pulses instead of junk food such as shawarma, burgers and pizza. He said negligence in nutrition not only hampers height but also mental growth of children. He acknowledged that the role of Punjab government, officers and staff in making the program successful, stating that today’s healthy children are the hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PFA School Nutrition Programme

Comments

200 characters

PFA launches Phase-2 of school nutrition programme

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Read more stories