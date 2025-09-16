‘Democracy empowers people by giving them voice’

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has said that democracy is not merely a political structure but a reflection of collective wisdom, public aspirations, and a strong mechanism for the protection of fundamental human rights.

In his message on the occasion of Democracy Day, Khan said in a statement on Monday that democracy empowers people by giving them a voice, ensuring their participation, and translating their hopes into state policies.

The country’s history bears testimony to the fact that the founding fathers prioritised public will and democratic struggle in the quest for freedom and sovereignty, he said, according to the press release.

The Acting Chairman Senate added that the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarded parliamentary democracy as a guiding light for the nation — and this day serves as a reminder to carry forward his mission.

