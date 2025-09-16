BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

Maldives parliamentary delegation due today

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a parliamentary delegation from the Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, will begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

The visit of the Maldivian parliamentary delegation to Pakistan represents a significant step towards further strengthening the longstanding parliamentary and political relations between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and the Maldives have always shared close and cordial ties, founded upon common faith, cultural affinity, and mutual respect. The forthcoming visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepening parliamentary cooperation and fostering closer engagement at the institutional level.

During its stay in Pakistan, the delegation will call on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and meet with the political leadership of the country. In addition, meetings with the Pakistan-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as Members of Parliament have been scheduled. These engagements will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation in the legislative sphere, promoting people-to-people linkages, and advancing regional collaboration. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural landmarks in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan and Maldives Maldives parliamentary delegation

Comments

200 characters

Maldives parliamentary delegation due today

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Read more stories