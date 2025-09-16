Maldives parliamentary delegation due today

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a parliamentary delegation from the Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, will begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

The visit of the Maldivian parliamentary delegation to Pakistan represents a significant step towards further strengthening the longstanding parliamentary and political relations between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and the Maldives have always shared close and cordial ties, founded upon common faith, cultural affinity, and mutual respect. The forthcoming visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepening parliamentary cooperation and fostering closer engagement at the institutional level.

During its stay in Pakistan, the delegation will call on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and meet with the political leadership of the country. In addition, meetings with the Pakistan-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as Members of Parliament have been scheduled. These engagements will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation in the legislative sphere, promoting people-to-people linkages, and advancing regional collaboration. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural landmarks in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025