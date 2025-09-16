‘31 terrorists killed in two IBOs in KP’

ISLAMABAD: The security forces have killed 31 terrorists in two separate Intelligence-based Operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw’s two troubled districts of Bannu and Lakki Marwat, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

“On 13-14 September, 31 militants belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in KPK,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release on Monday.

According to the statement, on a tip-off about the presence of militants, an IBO was carried out by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District. During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the militants location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-sponsored militants were sent to hell. Another IBO was conducted in volatile Bannu District and in ensuing fire exchange, 17 more militants were neutralized by the security forces, the statement added.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored militants (terrorists) found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

It is worth noting that the security killed over 45 terrorists between September 10 and 13 whereas 19 valiant soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with the militants in Qila Maidan, Lower Dir, South Waziristan, and Bajaur districts.

According to an ISPR press release issued Saturday, from September 10-13, 35 militants belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in KPK’s Bajaur and Lower Dir districts.

Security forces killed 25 terrorists in Bajaur and 10 militants were brought down in Lower Dir’s Qila Maidan area during exchange of fire.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, 13 more militants were neutralized by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, 12 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna-al-Khawarij, terrorists continue to remain a grave point of concern. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorists’ activities against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Bannu cantonment on Saturday to attend the funeral of martyred soldiers and inquired about the health of those injured in the operations. The premier had warned the Afghan leadership to choose between Pakistan and TTP.

Since long Pakistan’s Foreign Office has consistently been urging the Taliban-led regime to dismantle terror hideouts and sanctuaries that pose serious threat and grave danger to security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

