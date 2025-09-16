DG Engineering & Minerals Division visits 3P Exhibition

KARACHI: Plastic, Printing & Packaging Exhibition was visited by TDAP Director General, Azhar Ali Dahar, on September 12.

Upon arrival, the Director General was warmly welcomed by Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. During the visit, the DG took a detailed round of the exhibition and interacted with leading local and international exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and innovations in the sector.

The DG visited various stalls including hi-tech machinery, where he held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer. He also interacted with the CEOs of WM Thermoforming Machines, SINOMECH, and representatives of Qingzhou Hengshun Packing Materials Co. Ltd. In addition, he met with the owners and senior representatives of several other participating companies.

On the occasion, the Director General extended an invitation to the participating companies to actively take part in the upcoming Health, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS-Pakistan 2026), scheduled to be held in September at the Expo Centre Lahore.

