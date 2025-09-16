UBG supports proposed Punjab’s division into 12 provinces

FAISALABAD: The country’s top business leadership has supported the division of Punjab, the country’s largest province in terms of population, into the proposed twelve provinces, saying that this will not only ensure rapid development of Punjab but will also help reduce the sense of deprivation among the people through fair distribution of resources.

This was stated by former minister and Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group S M Tanveer, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rehan Naseem Bharara, former President Faisalabad Chamber Mian Javed Iqbal and Vice President of FPCCI Ms. Quratul Ain while addressing a joint press conference.

Tanveer said that due to the spread of population, there are administrative difficulties in running Punjab. He said that in many cases, we do not know whether the approval of these matters has to be obtained from Lahore or Islamabad. He said that the creation of new provinces may require minor changes in taxes, but on the contrary, it will benefit the people more and administrative matters will be managed better and in accordance with the ground realities.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that there are also complaints that some parts of the country are not getting their full share in terms of population and income. Meanwhile, the formation of new provinces in Punjab will also help in better running of administrative affairs and speedy decision-making.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that due to the efforts of FPCCI, the policy rate has come down from 23 to 11 percent, however, it should be brought down to 5 or 6 percent to promote economic growth, increase exports, and encourage those setting up new businesses and industries.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that making Faisalabad a separate province would solve its problems on a priority basis, while also ensuring fair distribution of resources. He said that the Faisalabad Chamber has played an important role in promoting cooperation between the government and the business community. Our goal is to create an environment where trade and industry can flourish, generate employment and promote the national economy.

Former president FCCI and Group Head Mian Javed Iqbal also supported the creation of new provinces in Punjab and said that this would relieve those setting up industries here from administrative difficulties. He further said that although the policy rate has been reduced from 23 to 11 percent, this rate is still much higher than that of regional countries, and a further reduction will not only reduce our production costs but also make our exports competitive in global markets. He said that the formation of a new province will increase the medical facilities in Faisalabad city and people will be able to get better facilities.

