Power, jurisdiction of Punjab Assembly: Govt MPA presents motion against ‘bureaucratic interference’

LAHORE: During Punjab Assembly session on Monday. government member Zulfiqar Ali Shah presented a privilege motion and lodged a strong protest against bureaucratic interference in the assembly’s authority.

He informed the house that the assembly had previously passed the Agricultural Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024, which included the addition of a specific clause based on the standing committee’s recommendation.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah clarified that according to law, the Punjab government should have formulated rules for agricultural income tax rates and sought approval from the assembly along with the budget after determining the rates. However, the Senior Member Board of Revenue independently set the agricultural income tax rate through notification number 148/ 2025 without obtaining assembly approval.

The government member emphasised that this action constituted a serious violation of the assembly’s prerogatives and demonstrated disrespect for the house’s authority.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan endorsed Zulfiqar Ali Shah’s concerns, stating that this represented a grave breach of the assembly’s privileges and dignity.

The Speaker issued immediate instructions to Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Khalid Mahmood Ranjha, directing him to obtain a report on this matter and inform the house promptly. The Speaker warned that failure to comply would result in him issuing a ruling and forming a committee to investigate the matter. He questioned how it was possible for any bureaucrat to exercise the assembly’s delegated legislative authority.

PTI MPA Ahmar Rashid Bhatti referenced Article 77 of the Constitution, emphasising that the power to impose any tax belongs exclusively to national or provincial assemblies. He criticised the Senior Member Board of Revenue for usurping the assembly’s powers by implementing this tax unilaterally.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed serious reservations about this incident and announced that he would demand a report on the same day. He stressed the constitutional principle that bureaucratic officials cannot override legislative authority vested in elected assemblies.

PPP MPA Syed Aamir Shah addressed the house, saying his party had made the greatest sacrifices for democracy in the country’s history. He reminded the assembly that the PPP had given the nation its constitution and emphasised the current need to strengthen the local government system.

Shah stressed the importance of amending laws to further strengthen the municipal system so that better services could be provided to the public. He advocated for comprehensive reforms that would enhance local governance and bring government services closer to the people.

He highlighted the devastating impact of floods in his constituency and Ahmadpur Sharqia, criticising the superficial approach of officials who visit flood-affected areas only to create social media content before departing. He demanded that the government provide compensation of one hundred thousand rupees per acre to affected farmers to help them rebuild their livelihoods and restore their agricultural operations.

Earlier, significant developments unfolded in the 31st session of the Punjab Assembly when the Speaker of Punjab Assembly announced his final decision after restoring 26 suspended opposition members and rejected all disqualification petitions submitted by government members against opposition legislators.

The 31st session of Punjab Assembly commenced under the chairmanship of the Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with a delay of 1 hour and 52 minutes. At the beginning of the session, the Speaker announced his decision regarding the restoration of 26 suspended opposition members and clarified that the authority to disqualify any member lies solely with the court.

The Speaker of Punjab Assembly stated in his ruling that the petitions submitted by government members to disqualify 26 opposition members are hereby rejected, as the decision to disqualify any member is the prerogative of the court.

He further announced that appropriate action will be taken on the petition submitted by government member Raheela Khadim regarding harassment of women.

During the session, government assembly members Ahsan Raza Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Shah presented a resolution on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, which was unanimously approved.

Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mahmood Ranjha, while concluding the debate on peace and security, stated that if crimes are controlled, the province will progress peacefully. He further emphasised that today in Punjab, police administration is working on merit and without any pressure.

Ranjha mentioned that equipping police and institutions with modern technology and advanced weapons has resulted in terrorism incidents becoming virtually non-existent. He expressed solidarity with flood-affected residents, stating that the government stands with them and will utilize all available resources for their assistance.

The Punjab Locum Hiring Bill 2025 was also introduced during the session, which constitutes important legislation regarding local employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025