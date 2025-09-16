BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
World

UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 01:24am

LONDON: UK fighter jets will join a NATO operation over Poland to help defend the alliance’s eastern flank after Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, the defence ministry said Monday.

“British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats from Russia, including drones,” the ministry said in a statement, adding the missions by RAF Typhoons would start “in the coming days”.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Friday the alliance would reinforce the defence of its eastern flank following a Russian drone raid into Polish airspace.

Poland and its NATO allies last week scrambled jets to shoot down Russian drones over allied airspace for the first time since the war in Ukraine started three-and-a-half years ago.

NATO to beef up defence of Europe’s eastern flank after Poland shot down drones

And on Saturday Romania became the latest NATO member state to report a drone incursion, as Poland also scrambled aircraft in response to fresh Russian drone strikes just over the border in Ukraine.

“Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

He said the “aircraft are not just a show of strength, they are vital in deterring aggression” as well as securing NATO airspace and protecting the UK’s national security.

Allies including France and Germany have already said they would send more fighter jets to Poland, while Rutte said Denmark would also join the operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia is deliberately expanding its drone operations.

The UK on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador to London, with the foreign ministry saying the “significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones … was utterly unacceptable”.

