BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-16

Dollar eases as traders await Fed decision

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: The dollar eased across the board on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to resume interest rate cuts at this week’s meeting and President Donald Trump renewed calls for faster monetary policy easing.

Trump on Monday called for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to enact a “bigger” cut to benchmark interest rates and pointed to the housing market in a social media post ahead of the US central bank’s meeting this week.

Traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 16 and 17, and around a 5.8 percent chance of a 50 basis point cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“What we see is just a broad-based lack of conviction, with traders relatively happy to sit on the sidelines and wait until the outcome of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting is known,” Michael Brown, market analyst at online broker Pepperstone in London, said.

“In the meantime, it’s likely just positions being squared up to drive things for the next day or so,” Brown said.

The dollar index, which measures the buck’s strength against a basket of six peers, slipped 0.4 percent to a six-day low of 97.296, before paring losses to trade down 0.2 percent at 97.445.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was 0.3 percent lower at 147.258 yen, while the euro advanced 0.2 percent to USD1.1759.

The US dollar has steadied since a record slide earlier this year, but many currency market players still view the greenback as locked in a bearish trend.

Investors will parse the Fed members’ “dot plot” projections for rates and guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for gauging the extent and pace of further easing.

“We expect the statement to acknowledge the softening in the labour market, but do not expect a change to the policy guidance or a nod to an October cut,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Investors are also monitoring rate decisions this week in Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Norway.

Both the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are expected to keep rates unchanged, with analysts focusing on the BoE’s plans to slow its reduction of government bond holdings and the BOJ’s commentary to gauge the likelihood of a rate hike over the remainder of the year.

On Monday, the euro was little swayed by Fitch Ratings’ late-Friday downgrade of France’s sovereign credit score due to concerns over the government’s rising debt burden. The move stripped the euro zone’s second-largest economy of its AA- status.

The downgrade was largely priced in by the markets in advance, said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

Analysts say that while fiscal worries in France could limit the euro’s gains in the near term, they are unlikely to spur a meaningful decline in the currency.

Data shows that speculative net long positions on the euro against the US dollar continue to hold strong, ticking up to USD18.4 billion as of the week ended September 8, near a two-year peak.

The euro’s resilience is underpinned by expectations of Federal Reserve policy easing alongside diminishing prospects for further European Central Bank rate cuts.

Sterling was 0.3 percent higher at USD1.359 on Monday, its strongest since early July.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down 1 percent at USD114,735, slipping for a third straight session.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar eases as traders await Fed decision

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories