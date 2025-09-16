‘Light rains, sunshine boost Ivory Coast’s main cocoa crop’

ABIDJAN: Light rainfall combined with sunny spells across most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week is boosting prospects for the upcoming October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers welcomed the recent sunshine, saying it helps combat black pod disease and improves drying conditions for harvested beans.

They added that last week’s light rains would aid crop development, but more consistent rainfall through late October would be needed to ensure a longer and more productive harvest than last season. Growers anticipate an extended main crop with small and medium pods ready for harvest in December and January.