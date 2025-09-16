BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-16

‘Light rains, sunshine boost Ivory Coast’s main cocoa crop’

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ABIDJAN: Light rainfall combined with sunny spells across most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week is boosting prospects for the upcoming October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers welcomed the recent sunshine, saying it helps combat black pod disease and improves drying conditions for harvested beans.

They added that last week’s light rains would aid crop development, but more consistent rainfall through late October would be needed to ensure a longer and more productive harvest than last season. Growers anticipate an extended main crop with small and medium pods ready for harvest in December and January.

Cocoa cocoa crop

Comments

200 characters

‘Light rains, sunshine boost Ivory Coast’s main cocoa crop’

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories