BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Iron ore lower on China property sector woes

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

SINGAPORE: Prices of iron ore futures ended lower on Monday, pressured by persistent weakness in top consumer China’s property sector, even as steel benchmarks and steelmaking ingredients posted gains.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dropped 0.31 percent to 796 yuan (USD111.75) a metric ton.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.28 percent at USD105.4 a ton, as of 0703 GMT. China’s new home prices fell by 0.3 percent in August, compared with the previous month, continuing a downward trend that began in May 2023 and highlighting weakness in housing market demand.

Meanwhile, new bank loans in China rebounded in August after an unexpected contraction in July, but the recovery was weaker than anticipated as the property downturn and government efforts to curb industrial overcapacity continued to dampen credit demand.

China’s crude steel output dipped 0.7 percent year-on-year, with production over the first eight months of the year down 2.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

Still, iron ore futures logged a third consecutive weekly gain last week, driven by renewed steel mill activity in China after the conclusion of environmental production restrictions related to a military parade, said analysts from ANZ.

Domestic demand for construction steel is expected to recover slightly in September, driven by better weather conditions in some regions and the improved financial health of some non-real estate sectors, according to Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE climbed, with coking coal and coke up 4.4 percent and 4.62 percent, respectively.

iron ore iron ore rates

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore lower on China property sector woes

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories