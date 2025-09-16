Handsome business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,300 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 400 bales of Rakhni were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund and 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

