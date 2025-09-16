Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, hikes diesel’s by Rs2.78 per litre

Pakistan government announced on Monday to keep the price of petrol unchanged, and increased the diesel rate for the fortnight starting from September 16, 2025.

According to a notification released by Finance Division, the government maintained the price of petrol at Rs264.61 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs2.78 per litre to Rs272.77 per litre.

In the last fortnightly review, the government decided to keep petrol price unchanged, while reducing diesel by Rs3 per litre.