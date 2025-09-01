HSD price cut by Rs3, petrol kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced to keep the ex-depot price of petrol unchanged, while the prices of other petroleum products have slightly reduced for fortnight starting from September 1, 2025.

According to a statement released by Finance Division states in view of the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries, government has decided to maintain the price of petrol at Rs 264.61 per litre. The ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD) has reduced by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 269.99 per litre from Rs 272.99 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced by Rs 1.46 per litre from Rs 178.27 to Rs 176.81 per litre and rate of light diesel oil (LDO) has also been declined by Rs 2.40 per litre from Rs 162.16 to Rs 159.76 per litre.

For first half of September, Inter freight equalization margin (IFEM) are also remained unchanged at Rs 8.23 per litre on petrol, on HSD Rs 6.45 per litre, Rs 7.86 per litre on kerosene oil and Rs 4.78 per litre on LDO.

The relief comes against the backdrop of international crude oil benchmarks, where motor gasoline premiums are calculated at $6.37 per barrel and HSD premiums at $3.20 per barrel.

