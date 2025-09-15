BML 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
BOP 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.65%)
CNERGY 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.54%)
DGKC 239.51 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (3.25%)
FCCL 58.29 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.25%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
HUBC 196.52 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (2.23%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.52%)
MLCF 105.58 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.16%)
NBP 183.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.69%)
PAEL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
PPL 189.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.35%)
PREMA 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.9%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
SNGP 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.54%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Markets

Gold price remains stable at Rs386,300

Published 15 Sep, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday after setting a record high the previous day. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs386,300.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs331,189.

The international rate of gold remained stable at $3,643 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs386,300 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

Whereas, silver price per tola too stayed stable at Rs4,443.

Meanwhile, international gold prices eased on Monday, pressured by profit-taking and an uptick in the dollar, though losses were limited as investors looked ahead to a US Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate cut is expected following a series of weak labour market reports.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,633.86 per ounce, as of 0152 GMT.

Bullion climbed about 1.6% last week, reaching a record high of $3,673.95.

