Gold price remains stable at Rs386,300

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday after setting a record high the previous day. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs386,300.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs331,189.

The international rate of gold remained stable at $3,643 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs386,300 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

Whereas, silver price per tola too stayed stable at Rs4,443.

Meanwhile, international gold prices eased on Monday, pressured by profit-taking and an uptick in the dollar, though losses were limited as investors looked ahead to a US Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate cut is expected following a series of weak labour market reports.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,633.86 per ounce, as of 0152 GMT.

Bullion climbed about 1.6% last week, reaching a record high of $3,673.95.