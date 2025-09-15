American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open

GUADALAJARA: American Iva Jovic captured her first WTA Tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Colombia’s Emiliana Arango in the final of the Guadalajara Open.

The 17-year-old Californian, who entered the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament ranked 73rd, became the youngest player to win the title, and the youngest American to clinch a tour-level crown since Coco Gauff triumphed in Parma in 2021.

With the win, Jovic also breaks into the Top 50 when the rankings are released on Monday.

Arango battled valiantly despite dealing with illness, the 24-year-old saving three set points at 5-3 in the opener and breaking Jovic’s serve twice to stay in contention.

However, she was unable to capitalise while leading 30-15 in the next game and Jovic closed out the set.

Jovic edges Bartunkova to set up Guadalajara Open final with Arango

The American then dominated the second set, wrapping up the match in just over 90 minutes.

Jovic had warm words for Arango, who also finished runner-up in Merida in February and is still seeking her first WTA title.

“You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,” Jovic said. “It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young … but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”