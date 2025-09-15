BML 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BOP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
DCL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
DGKC 232.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.23%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.93%)
HUBC 192.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.24%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.49%)
MLCF 103.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.93%)
NBP 184.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (1.89%)
PAEL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PPL 190.10 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.42%)
PREMA 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.23%)
PRL 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.51%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.82%)
TRG 67.27 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (8.43%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,913 Increased By 63.1 (0.4%)
BR30 49,180 Increased By 261.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 154,902 Increased By 462.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 47,278 Increased By 157.8 (0.33%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 01:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GUADALAJARA: American Iva Jovic captured her first WTA Tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Colombia’s Emiliana Arango in the final of the Guadalajara Open.

The 17-year-old Californian, who entered the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament ranked 73rd, became the youngest player to win the title, and the youngest American to clinch a tour-level crown since Coco Gauff triumphed in Parma in 2021.

With the win, Jovic also breaks into the Top 50 when the rankings are released on Monday.

Arango battled valiantly despite dealing with illness, the 24-year-old saving three set points at 5-3 in the opener and breaking Jovic’s serve twice to stay in contention.

However, she was unable to capitalise while leading 30-15 in the next game and Jovic closed out the set.

Jovic edges Bartunkova to set up Guadalajara Open final with Arango

The American then dominated the second set, wrapping up the match in just over 90 minutes.

Jovic had warm words for Arango, who also finished runner-up in Merida in February and is still seeking her first WTA title.

“You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,” Jovic said. “It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young … but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”

Iva Jovic Guadalajara Open

Comments

200 characters

American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Stocks surge at PSX ahead of MPC decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

MPC set to decide policy rate as floods stoke inflation fears

Floods fuel US dollar shortage, threatens Pakistani rupee’s rally: Bloomberg

Floods 2025 inflict $2bn losses to Pakistan, raise inflation, fiscal risks: report

PM Shehbaz departs to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

Pakistan’s first-ever Trade Dispute Resolution Commission begins operations

Oil extends gains after attacks on Russian energy facilities

Engro Fertilizers announces scheduled maintenance of base plant from Sept15

Read more stories