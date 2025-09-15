BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 98.04 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.82%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
DGKC 229.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-0.96%)
FCCL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
HUBC 192.74 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
MLCF 102.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.42%)
NBP 184.65 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.2%)
PAEL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
PPL 190.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.53%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.89%)
SSGC 44.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (7.67%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,939 Increased By 88.9 (0.56%)
BR30 49,197 Increased By 278 (0.57%)
KSE100 155,097 Increased By 657.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 47,354 Increased By 233.6 (0.5%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners drag Australian shares lower as caution grows ahead of local jobs data

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.7% to 8,800.80
Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 11:27am

Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight miners and banks, as investors turned cautious ahead of a key unemployment report that could shape the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next interest rate decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.7% to 8,800.80 as of 0028 GMT.

The benchmark is set for its biggest intra-day percentage loss in nearly two weeks.

Markets see little chance of easing at the RBA’s meeting this month after a run of solid domestic data. Expectations for a quarter-point reduction to 3.35% in November have eased to 76% from full pricing a few weeks ago.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at its two-day meeting on September 29-30.

Investors are now awaiting the unemployment data on Thursday, which will be pivotal for the RBA in assessing whether the gradual softening in labour market conditions that policymakers have long anticipated is starting to emerge.

Rate sensitive banks lost 0.7%, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropping 1.2%.

National Australia Bank and Westpac shed more than 0.4% each.

ANZ Group fell as much as 1% after agreeing to pay A$240 million ($159.6 million) in record penalties to Australia’s corporate regulator for systemic failures.

The stock was last down 0.2%. Adding to the somber mood, miners dipped 1.1% on lower iron ore prices as rising steel inventory in top consumer China during the peak demand season weighed on sentiment.

Index majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Elsewhere, health stocks retreated 1.6%.

Consumer discretionary, down 0.4%, was set for its third straight session of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.4% to 13,175.10 points, as local investors awaited second-quarter GDP data on Thursday to gauge the local central bank’s mood ahead of a rate decision next month.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, miners drag Australian shares lower as caution grows ahead of local jobs data

Stocks surge at PSX ahead of MPC decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s first-ever Trade Dispute Resolution Commission begins operations

Pakistan govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Oil holds gains as investors eye impact from attacks on Russian energy facilities

Textile, apparel exports: Pakistan Textile Council raises its concern at slump

Engro Fertilizers announces scheduled maintenance of base plant from Sept15

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost road, rail infrastructure

Symmetry Group profits jump 22% in 2025

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

Read more stories