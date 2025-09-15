BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
Business & Finance

Engro Fertilizers announces scheduled maintenance of base plant from Sept15

BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 09:47am

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, announced on Monday that the scheduled maintenance of its base plant will be carried out from September 15 to September 30.

The company shared the information in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“This essential planned maintenance activity will ensure reliability and sustainable safe operations of the base plant,” the company said.

The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and providing logistics services.

