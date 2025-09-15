BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Indian equity benchmarks set for muted start ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025
India’s equity benchmarks are set for a muted start on Monday, in line with other Asian markets, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week where it is widely expected to resume its easing cycle.

Separately, India’s retail inflation accelerated to 2.07% in August, but stayed well within the central bank’s tolerance band, leaving room for another interest rate cut this year.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,170 points as of 08:05 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open around Friday’s close of 25,114.

Asian stocks got off to a quiet start ahead of an action-packed week that is seemingly certain to see the Fed cut interest rates, and perhaps leave the door wide open to a series of cuts.

Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets, such as India, attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as Treasury yields and dollar typically fall in such a scenario.

FPIs, who have been aggressive sellers in India this year, bought 1.30 billion rupees (about $15 million) worth of shares on Friday, as per provisional data, while domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the fourteenth consecutive session.

