Futures market turnover slips, spread widens

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX’s) futures market remained subdued during the outgoing week, as turnover fell while spread widened, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The average daily turnover (ADTO) in futures contracts dropped 11.6 percent week-on-week to 185.17 million shares, compared with 209.42 million shares in the previous week. In value terms, the Futures ADTO edged down slightly to Rs11.33 billion, from Rs11.35 billion earlier.

Despite weaker volumes, the futures spread widened to 13.34 percent, up 46 basis points from 12.88 percent last week, indicating relatively higher carrying costs for leveraged positions.

