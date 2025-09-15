BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2025-09-15

Futures market turnover slips, spread widens

Recorder Review Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX’s) futures market remained subdued during the outgoing week, as turnover fell while spread widened, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The average daily turnover (ADTO) in futures contracts dropped 11.6 percent week-on-week to 185.17 million shares, compared with 209.42 million shares in the previous week. In value terms, the Futures ADTO edged down slightly to Rs11.33 billion, from Rs11.35 billion earlier.

Despite weaker volumes, the futures spread widened to 13.34 percent, up 46 basis points from 12.88 percent last week, indicating relatively higher carrying costs for leveraged positions.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Average daily traded value

